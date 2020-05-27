STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Migrants' crisis: Toddler tries to wake up dead mother at Bihar railway station

According to reports, 35-year-old Avreena Khatoon died en route to Katihar from Ahmedabad by a Shramik Special train via Muzaffarpur.

Published: 27th May 2020 04:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2020 11:11 PM   |  A+A-

The toddler is seen pulling the shroud covering his mother

The toddler is seen pulling the shroud covering his mother. ( Videograb)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: In a heart-wrenching twist in the ongoing tragedy of migrants, a video of a toddler frantically trying to wake up his dead mother at Muzaffarpur railway station has gone viral on social media. The woman had died soon after the train arrived at Muzaffarpur railway station.

In the video, the toddler is seen pulling the shroud covering his mother to wake her up. The heartbreaking visual has evoked a massive reaction and empathy for the toddler.

According to reports, 35-year-old Avreena Khatoon died en route to Katihar from Ahmedabad by a Shramik Special train via Muzaffarpur. She died when her health deteriorated allegedly due to hunger.

The body was pulled out from the train and kept on the platform till the arrival of an ambulance to take it to Katihar. When the body was lying covered with a sheet of cloth, the deceased's minor son pulled it to wake up her presuming that she is asleep. Eyewitnesses said that the toddler continued for 5 minutes till one of the persons looking after the body stopped him.

ALSO WATCH | The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?

Meanwhile, Muzaffarpur district administration issued a statement saying that woman was ill for the past three days and died of sickness. One of the deceased's relatives, however, contradicted the statement alleging that she died of hunger and severe heat in the train.

Lakhs of migrants have been left to fend for themselves after the government imposed a pan-India lockdown in March. Left unemployed, the migrants set out for their homes thousands of kilometres away, walking or on cycles, autos or trucks. Many died before they could reach home, either in road accidents or from hunger and exhaustion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
viral video Muzaffarpur railway station migrant crisis Bihar toddler migrant worker
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
15-year-old cycles 1,200 kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 risks complicate reopening economy as WHO warns first wave not over
A massive traffic jam at the Delhi- UP border, as the border has been sealed due to increase in Covid cases in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Traffic snarls at Delhi-Ghaziabad border as roads resealed amid COVID-19 crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Going back home after 2 months: Flight passengers share their airport experience during COVID19
A swarm of locusts. (File Photo | AP)
India's newest crisis: Locusts create menace in Rajasthan, MP and Maharashtra
Gallery
The postponed SSLC and HSE examinations began across Kerala with social distancing and Covid-19 safety protocols in place to avoid any chance of virus transmission.
It's exam time in Kerala even amidst the rise in Covid-19 cases
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp