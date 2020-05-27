MP: Newly-married couple, 100 others quarantined as kin who attended wedding test corona positive

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: Just a few hours after their marriage was solemnized, a young couple in Chhindwara district of MP was institutionally quarantined along with 100 other family members and contacts. Reason: The bride’s CISF staffer brother-in-law tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday – the day of the wedding.

While confirming the institutional quarantining of the couple, the Chhindwara Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Shahi told The New Indian Express that the CISF personnel posted in Delhi hails from Chhindwara district.

On May 20-21, the CISF man entered the district and his health screening was done at the Chhindwara-Hoshangabad district border. He subsequently stayed at his native place in the Junnardeo area of Chhindwara and then visited some relatives in the Parasia area.

Subsequently, he travelled to his in-laws place in Chhindwara town to attend the wedding on May 26.

“Three-four days back he started showing COVID-like symptoms, after which his sampling was taken and he was shifted to the Chhindwara District Hospital. His test report came positive on Tuesday while his sister-in-law was getting married. Since the newly wedded couple had come in contact with the CISF personnel and his family, the duo was sent to quarantine on Wednesday,” the Commissioner added.

While 93 relatives and contacts of the jawan who attended the wedding were quarantined at the main institutional quarantine centre in Chhindwara, six others have been sent into institutional quarantine at the dedicated facility around 25 km away. “At least six people who were in close contact with the CISF jawan quarantined at the Chhindwara District Hospital,” Shahi said.

In another such incident a week ago, a newly married woman had tested positive in Mandideep area of Raisen district. As many as 32 people, including her groom and the priest who solemnized the marriage in Bhopal, were quarantined.

Also, in view of six migrant workers who returned from Maharashtra and South India testing positive, the tribal-dominated Balaghat district has banned all weddings till June 15.