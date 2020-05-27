STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New world after COVID-19, balance of power between China and US will change: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi said that coronavirus operates at two levels -- healthcare and attacking the globalised structure.

Published: 27th May 2020 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2020 11:43 AM

Rahul Gandhi addresses press conference via video conferencing. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said he feels that "we will have a new world after this virus" and "balance of power between China and the United States will change post-COVID-19".

During an interaction with Ashish Jha, Director Harvard Global Health Institute and a recognised public health official, Gandhi said that coronavirus operates at two levels -- healthcare and attacking the globalised structure.

"The most vulnerable COVID-19 places are nerve centres of globalisation. I feel we will have a new world after this virus. I also think it going to reshape Europe. Balance of power between China and the US will be changed. Like 9/11 was a new chapter, this is a new book," Gandhi said.

Meanwhile, Jha said that three vaccines are showing promising results in the fight against coronavirus and expressed confidence that there will be a COVID-19 vaccine by next year.

"Three vaccines are showing promising results. These are from America, China and Oxford. For now, they all seem promising -- may be one of them or all turn out to be effective. I am confident that the vaccine will be available by next year. India has to prepare a plan on how to avail vaccines for its population," said Jha.

