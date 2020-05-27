STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajasthan takes action against 1300 for violating quarantine norms

Of the 1,306 people who breached the regulations, 604 were sent to institutional-quarantine from home-quarantine, while 702 were either served with notices, penalties or were booked.

A deserted view of roads in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic in Bhilwara, Rajasthan.

A deserted view of roads in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic in Bhilwara, Rajasthan. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR:Authorities in Rajasthan have taken action against more than 1,300 people for violating mandatory quarantine protocols, slapping fines or even filing FIRs against them, a senior official said on Wednesday.

A 14-day quarantine is compulsory for migrant labourers and others returning to the state, but many of them have breached the protocols.

"So far, action has been taken against 1,306 people for violating quarantine norms," Additional Chief Secretary Veenu Gupta said.

Of the 1,306 people who breached the regulations, 604 were sent to institutional-quarantine from home-quarantine, while 702 were either served with notices, penalties or were booked.

Gupta, who is heading the state-level quarantine management committee, informed that more than 4.75 lakh people are in home-quarantine and 21,000 are in institutional quarantine in the state as on date.

She said that people who are in home-quarantine are strictly monitored and first-time violators are initially counselled and, if they repeat the violations, they are sent to institutional-quarantine.

"Monitoring of people in home-quarantine is done through Covid Quarantine Alert System (CQAS) application by the Department of Information and Technology (DoIT).

If any person breaches the quarantine, information is received on CQAS and immediate action is taken," she said.

The officer said that all migrant labourers are screened at state borders and asymptomatic ones are asked to remain in home-quarantine.

If symptoms are found, then the person is sent to the institutional-quarantine, she said. "If any migrant says that there is not much space in his house for home-quarantine, they are sent to the institutional-quarantine.

Gram Panchayat buildings, hostels, schools and other buildings are being used as institutional quarantine centres," she said. The state has 10,212 quarantine centres.

Coronavirus
