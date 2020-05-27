STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SC finally steps in to address distress among the migrants

The apex court will hear the matter on May 28 and directed the Solicitor General to share all measures taken by the government.

Published: 27th May 2020 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2020 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Migrants

Migrant workers walking to their native places.| For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Kanu Sarda
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Taking suo motu cognizance of the “unfortunate and miserable conditions of migrant workers walking on foot and cycles from long distances,” the Supreme Court issued notices to the Centre and state governments on Tuesday.

A three-judge bench comprising justices Ashok Bhushan, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and M R Shah observed that “although the government of India and the state governments have taken measures, yet there have been inadequacies and certain lapses. We are of the view that effective concentrated efforts are required to redeem the situation.”

The intervention comes 10 days after another bench had declined to entertain a public interest litigation on the ground that the court cannot stop migrant workers from walking on the roads or on railway tracks.

“How can anybody stop this when they sleep on tracks? There are people walking and not stopping. How can we stop it?” the bench had observed when the petitioner referred to the Aurangabad accident in which 16 migrants were killed by a freight train when they were asleep on the track.The three-judge bench, in a U-turn of sorts, stated it was time “to extend a helping hand to these migrant labourers.”

“They have also been complaining of not being provided food and water by the administration at places where they were stranded. In the present situation of lockdown in the entire country, this section needs succour and help,” the court noted on Tuesday.

The top court’s cognizance comes after several high courts — Madras, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Bombay and Gujarat — have taken note of the plight of migrant workers.

The Madras High Court had termed it a human tragedy and said: “One cannot control his/her tears after seeing the pathetic condition of migrant labourers shown in the media for the past one month.”
The Andhra Pradesh High Court observed: “If at this stage, this court does not react and pass these orders, this court would be falling in its role as a protector and alleviator of suffering. Their pain has to be alleviated at this stage.”

The Gujarat High Court called for a more humane approach. “Everyday hundreds of migrant workers with small children are to be seen in different parts of the state, more particularly on the highways. Their condition is pathetic. As on date, they are living in the most inhumane and horrendous conditions.”
The apex court will hear the matter on May 28 and directed the Solicitor General to share all measures taken by the government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Supreme Court migrant Migrant distress
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
15-year-old cycles 1,200 kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 risks complicate reopening economy as WHO warns first wave not over
A massive traffic jam at the Delhi- UP border, as the border has been sealed due to increase in Covid cases in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Traffic snarls at Delhi-Ghaziabad border as roads resealed amid COVID-19 crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Going back home after 2 months: Flight passengers share their airport experience during COVID19
A swarm of locusts. (File Photo | AP)
India's newest crisis: Locusts create menace in Rajasthan, MP and Maharashtra
Gallery
The postponed SSLC and HSE examinations began across Kerala with social distancing and Covid-19 safety protocols in place to avoid any chance of virus transmission.
It's exam time in Kerala even amidst the rise in Covid-19 cases
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp