SC seeks MHA's response on plea for timely disposal of mercy pleas in death row cases
The top court was hearing a petition filed by one Shiv K Tripathi claiming that there is no guideline for the MHA to place the mercy plea before the President of India in a fixed time period.
Published: 27th May 2020 02:29 PM | Last Updated: 27th May 2020 02:29 PM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought a detailed response from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in four weeks on a petition seeking timely disposal of mercy plea in death row cases.
A bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde, sought a detailed response from the MHA within four weeks on the matter.
The apex court wanted to know as to whether there was a timeline for the MHA to put the mercy plea before the President, for which Solicitor General Tushar Mehta sought time to come back with a response.
