Sena asks Maha Guv to 'scold' those trying to destabilise govt

By PTI

MUMBAI: Expressing confidence that the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi has numbers in its favour, the Shiv Sena on Wednesday said Governor B S Koshyari should scold those who want to destabilise the state government.

An editorial in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said the opposition (BJP) has a strength of 105 MLAs.

"It is our wish that it remains intact. But, the government has 170, and they (opposition) should not blame the government if it becomes 200," it said.

Describing Koshyari as a straight forward person, the Sena, however, also claimed he wants rights to make administrative appointments in the state, and asked the governor to rebuke those who want to destabilise the government using the powers he possesses currently.

Without naming BJP leaders in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena asked them to demand imposition of President's rule in Gujarat instead.

The Shiv Sena also noted that the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) -- comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress -- is completing six months of its formation even as the opposition had claimed it would not survive for even 11 days.

Had the COVID-19 threat not been prevailing and the situation would have been normal, shrikhand-puri would have been fed to the opposition to mark completion of six months of the government, which is now focused only on combating the coronavirus, it said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray had taken oath on November 28 last year.

The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress came together to form government last year, after the Thackeray-led party and the BJP fell out over sharing the chief ministerial post.

Describing Koshyari as a sant-mahatma (saint-great soul) who has spent his life so far following the ideology of the RSS, the Sena said it cannot be believed that any sant- mahatma would engage in political conspiracies.

Koshyari treated well the guests who visited Raj Bhavan recently, in line with Maharashtra's culture, it said.

The opposition leaders (of BJP) met the governor and also NCP chief Sharad Pawar, party leader Praful Patel and Shiv Senas Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut, it noted.

Apparently referring to Pawar, Patel and Raut meeting the governor, the Shiv Sena said holding discussions on the current situation in Maharashtra does not mean "something is on" at the Raj Bhavan.

The Thackeray government is stable yet some people are spreading rumours that something is cooking up (about the governments stability) at the Raj Bhavan, raising questions about the governors role, the Shiv Sena said.

It also downplayed Pawars meeting with Chief Minister Thackeray at the latters residence Matoshree here after calling on the governor.

The Shiv Sena said it was not the first time that the veteran leader (Pawar) turned up at the home of Thackerays.

The view held by the opposition is not in the interest of Maharashtra and the governor should rebuke them, it said.

Maharashtras governor is straight forward in this case.

He wants rights to make administrative appointments in the state.

Those can be gained amending the Constitution," the Marathi daily said.

But he should summon those in the opposition who want to destabilise the government by using the rights he has at present and scold them, it said.

It has now become a routine affair to seek Presidents rule in Maharashtra, the Sena said, and asked BJP leaders in the state to make such a demand for Gujarat instead.

BJP MP Rane on Monday met Koshyari and demanded imposition of President's rule in Maharashtra in view of the state government's "failure" in tackling the pandemic.

On the other hand, MVA has been pointing at the situation triggered by the disease in the BJP-led Gujarat to target the NDA constituent.

There is no need (of Presidents rule) in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena said.

Recalling that two British era cannons were found at the Raj Bhavan over a-year-and-a-half ago, the Shiv Sena cryptically said none should conspire to "bugle through them" (the cannons) the fall of the Maharashtra government.

"At last, the old rusty cannons are nothing but mere pipes through which air-water can pass.

We are sure the air and water at Raj Bhavan will not contaminate, it added.