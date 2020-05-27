STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Students who participated in protests against fee hike, CAA denied scholarship by Pondicherry University

The Heads of departments have been directed to ensure that these conditions are fulfilled among the eligible students  before sending the list of claims from students.

Published: 27th May 2020 12:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2020 12:06 AM   |  A+A-

A protest gathering organised at Pondicherry University.

A protest gathering organised at Pondicherry University. (Photo | (Facebook/Sreekanth Sivadasan)

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Pondicherry University, a central university has barred students who participated in protests against fee hike and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) from claiming the Post Graduate scholarships given to students on the basis of merit and merit cum means for each semester.

A circular  issued by  K Deven, Coordinator (Academics) on May 22 and posted in the University’s website restricts the award of scholarship to only those who have 70 per cent attendance and have not participated in any protest during the previous semester.

The Heads of departments have been directed to ensure that these conditions are fulfilled among the eligible students before sending the list of claims from students.

The order is applicable to students of 53 departments  who were admitted for Integrated courses in  2014-19, 2015-2020, 2016-2021, 2017-2022 and 2018-2023 and two year Post Graduate courses in 2017-2019 and 2018-2020.

Most of the students had participated in protests against fee hike and Citizenship Amendment Act and now they are being denied scholarship.

It is anti-student and anti-constitutional decision by university to punish the students  for demanding a campus inclusive of economically and socially weaker section, said Parichay Yadav, President of Pondicherry University students’ council.

The scholarships is given to meritorious students and students who participated in protests cannot be denied the scholarship.

 The council in a representation to the University , through Dean of Students welfare maintained that it is the right of students to scholarships provided on basis of merit as well as constitutional right to protest peacefully . Since a lot of students are from economically weaker sections to depend on scholarships pay their semester fee. The University has targeted not only the constitutional right but also has displayed its anti-poor attitude.  It is inhuman , said Yadav adding that the student council will move court challenging the order , if the order was not withdrawn immediately.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pondi university Pondicherry university Pondi uni scholarship
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
15-year-old cycles 1,200 kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 risks complicate reopening economy as WHO warns first wave not over
A massive traffic jam at the Delhi- UP border, as the border has been sealed due to increase in Covid cases in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Traffic snarls at Delhi-Ghaziabad border as roads resealed amid COVID-19 crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Going back home after 2 months: Flight passengers share their airport experience during COVID19
A swarm of locusts. (File Photo | AP)
India's newest crisis: Locusts create menace in Rajasthan, MP and Maharashtra
Gallery
The postponed SSLC and HSE examinations began across Kerala with social distancing and Covid-19 safety protocols in place to avoid any chance of virus transmission.
It's exam time in Kerala even amidst the rise in Covid-19 cases
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp