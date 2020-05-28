STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
24 fresh COVID-19 cases in Assam, total rises to 798

COVID-19 positive patients look outside from a window at Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital MMCH during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in Guwahati Wednesday May 27 2020.

COVID-19 positive patients look outside from a window at Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital MMCH during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in Guwahati Wednesday May 27 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The number of coronavirus cases in Assam rose to 798 after 24 more people tested positive for the disease, state Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday.

Fifteen new cases have been reported this morning and nine were detected late on Wednesday night, the minister said.

Of the fresh cases, 12 were reported from Kamrup (Metro), five from Hojai, three from Dibrugarh and one each from Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Morigaon and Jorhat.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Assam now stands at 704, while 87 have recovered from the disease and three have migrated to other states.

Four people have died of the disease in the state.

After the inter-state movement through road and rail networks was allowed during the lockdown, Assam saw a significant increase in COVID-19 cases.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE 

A total of 411 cases have been detected this week so far.

The state had recorded its highest single-day spike of 156 cases on Monday, while 139 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and 92 on Wednesday.

Sarma said most of the latest cases are returnees from other states.

Thirteen domestic flights were scheduled to arrive and depart from the Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport on Thursday, an airport spokesperson said.

The domestic flight services resumed on Monday.

The Assam government has decided that everyone coming from outside will be sent for institutional quarantine and no home quarantine will be allowed for the first seven days, till the results of the swab tests are received.

The state government is following the policy of declaring containment and buffer zones after positive cases are declared in particular areas.

As on date, there are 46 containment zones with Kamrup (Metro) having the highest of 14, followed by six each in Cachar and Bongaigaon, four in Dhubri, three in Kamrup (Rural), two each in Golaghat, Goalpara and Bishwanath and one each in Majuli, Charaideo, Karbi Anglong, Kokrajhar, Karimganj, Hojai and Nagaon.

