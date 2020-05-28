STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
30 groups in India trying to develop coronavirus vaccines: PSA VijayRaghavan

VijayRaghavan said the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research and the AICTE have also embarked on a drug discovery hackathon.

Vaccine shots

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Nearly 30 groups in India, ranging from big industry players to individual academics, are trying to develop vaccines to fight coronavirus, Principal Scientific Adviser K VijayRaghavan said on Thursday.

Of these 30, 20 are working at a good pace, he said.

"About 30 groups in India, big industry to individual academics are trying to develop vaccines to fight COVID-19 of which 20 are keeping a good pace," VijayRaghavan said at a media briefing.

He said vaccine development currently takes nearly 10 years, but the aim the world over is to find a vaccine for coronavirus in a year.

He said designing new drugs is a "very very big challenge" and just like a vaccine it takes a very long time.

"Most attempts fail and thus you have to try a lot," he said.

VijayRaghavan said the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research and the AICTE have also embarked on a drug discovery hackathon.

