STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

After migrants snatch food from trolleys, East Coast Railway strengthens security on stations

The food packets are served to migrant passengers coach-wise on nominated platforms at specified railway stations.

Published: 28th May 2020 08:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2020 08:14 PM   |  A+A-

Special train, Migrants

For representational purposes

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Thursday said it has decided to strengthen security at stations following reports of snatching of food by passengers of Shramik Special trains, ferrying stranded people to their home states from various parts of the country.

The ECoR said in a statement that over one lakh food packets are served to passengers of Shramik Special trains in its jurisdiction every day.

The food packets are served to migrant passengers coach-wise on nominated platforms at specified railway stations.

While this system was functioning smoothly for more than three weeks, reports of snatching of food items from trolleys have now been reported from several railway stations, the statement said.

In view of such incidents, the ECoR has decided to strengthen security at stations and increase the presence of Railway Protection Force personnel (RPF) on platforms, it said.

Henceforth, RPF personnel and train ticket examiners (TTEs) will keep a tab on the distribution of food to passengers by IRCTC catering contractor staff.

It is good that migrant people, stranded by the nationwide lockdown, are returning home after a long time, but indiscipline and unruly behaviour by passengers cannot be ignored, the statement said.

Every train has hundreds of elderly passengers, women, and children, and they will be deprived of food if it is snatched by a few youths, the ECoR said.

Around 150 Odisha-bound Shramik Special trains have been attended by the ECoR so far.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Railways East Coast Railway Shramik Special trains Trains
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'50% of people in India could be COVID infected by December'
A medic takes samples from an Indian national arriving from Myanmar at Anna International Airport during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
Why can’t private hospitals give free treatment, SC asks government
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Returning home after 2 months: Flyers share experience at airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Final Operation Clearences for Tejas during the induction ceremony at Sulur air base at the outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Indigenous Tejas fighter jets put on air show as second squadron gets inducted into Indian Air Force
Section 377 of the IPC which made homosexuality a punishable offence in the country was decriminalised by the Supreme Court of India on September 6, 2018. Not much has changed since then, the stigma towards same-sex love remains unchallenged and the India
7 years of 'Mumbai Police': When Prithviraj-Rosshan Andrrews combo made Indian cinema's first gay hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp