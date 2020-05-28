Anti-insurgency operations in Northeast lead to 2259 surrenders this year

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Army's anti-insurgency operations in the northeastern states this year have achieved maximum surrenders with minimum collateral damage. Also, with the support of the Myanmar Army, key insurgent leaders have been repatriated from the neighbouring Myanmar.

As per the data shared by security forces, while as many as 2259 insurgents have surrendered, 261 have been arrested so far. There has been a decrease in insurgency incidents with reports of only 69 incidents taking place this year till now. Sources added that surrender of 382 arms this year is the largest in the recent years.

The sources attributed the success of operations to the strengthening of ties with Myanmar. There were 223 insurgent incidents in 2019. Sources added that the good relationship with Myanmar has given a major boost to operations and building pressure on the insurgent groups.

While the Indian Army and the Assam Rifles have constricted the space for insurgents, the Myanmar Army is giving them a chase on their side. “Relentless and persistent operation by Indian Army and Assam Rifles in the areas of Tirap, Changlang, Longding, Northern Nagaland, and other areas along Indo-Myanmar Border (IMB) has reduced the space available to insurgent groups towards the Indian side of IMB. Most of the groups were forced to shift their operational bases to Myanmar.” sources told.

As per sources, there are more than 40 camps of Indian Insurgent Groups (IIGs) in various clusters in Myanmar. Close cooperation between Myanmar Army (MA) and the Indian Army resulted in MA carrying out ‘OPERATION SUNRISE’ against IIGs in three phases - between January and May in 2019 and in March this year. During these operations, 26 cadres were apprehended and awarded two years of imprisonment in Myanmar.

Further, Sustained efforts by ministries and various agencies concerned resulted in handing over of 22 Indian origin cadres to Indian authorities on May 15. This is also the first time that such a large number of insurgents have been repatriated to India.

Prominent leaders and cadres of NDFB(S), KLO, PLA, UNLF, PREPAK (Pro), and KYKL have been repatriated and are presently under quarantine at Imphal and Guwahati. They were interrogated followed by legal proceedings. Among those repatriated are some senior and long-wanted insurgent leaders viz SS Home Secretary of NDFB (S) Rajen Daimary, Capt Sanatomba Ningthoujam of UNLF and Lt Pashuram Laishram of PREPAK(Pro).

This has provided much required relief to civil population from extortion and other illegal activities of these groups.

Since 2015, a total of 1910 insurgent incidents have taken place leading to 3118 surrenders, 6096 arrests with 696 arms surrender, and 2675 arms recovery. During this time while 177 civilians and 362 insurgents were killed.