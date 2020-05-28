STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus: 14-day quarantine must for foreign returnees in Haryana

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare guidelines, all travellers would give an undertaking that they would undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days.

Coronavirus, COVID 19, Sanitization

A security guard sanitizes bags of sportspersons. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana government has directed all Deputy Commissioners to ensure that international travellers arriving in the state will remain in institutional quarantine for the first seven days and then home quarantine for the next similar days.

Giving details, an official spokesperson said if there is no adequate home quarantine facility, the Deputy Commissioner concerned, in consultation with the Chief Medical Officer, may retain that passenger for seven days more at the institutional quarantine facility.

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare guidelines, all travellers would give an undertaking that they would undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days -- seven days paid institutional quarantine and seven days of isolation at home with self-monitoring of health.

Only for exceptional and compelling reasons such as cases of human distress, pregnancy, death in family, serious illness and parents accompanied by children below 10 years, as assessed by receiving states, home quarantine may be permitted for 14 days, he added. 

Coronavirus
