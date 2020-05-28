Jharkhand: Security forces gun down three Maoists

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Three Maoists belonging to the outlawed People’s Liberation Front of India (PLFI) were gunned down by a joint team of state police and CRPF near Manmaru Beda in Podahat jungles of West Singhbum on Thursday.

One injured Maoist has also been arrested during the encounter.

“During the encounter, the forces killed three Maoists and arrested an injured rebel,” said DIG (Operations) of Jharkhand Police Saket Kumar Singh.

Meanwhile, intensive combing operation has been launched to trace out the Maoists who sneaked into the jungles after they failed to withstand the firing from the security forces, he added.

The encounter took place early in the morning when the forces were on a regular search operation. As soon as the jawans reached near Manmaru Beda, the Maoists started firing on them ensuing the encounter.