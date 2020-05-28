STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra reports record 105 COVID-19 deaths and 2,190 new cases

A total of 964 patients were discharged after recovery, taking the number of such cases to 17,918, an official said.

Published: 28th May 2020 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2020 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Migrants sit on a pavement outside CSMT as they wait to board a special train to reach their native places during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Mumbai Wednesday May 27 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra on Wednesday reported the highest number of COVID-19 deaths so far at 105, including 32 in Mumbai, taking the count of overall fatalities to 1,897, a Health official said.

The number of cases spiked by 2,190 to 56,948.

This is for the first time that Maharashtra has reported deaths in three digits, the official said.

"Of the 105 deaths, 39 deaths occurred in the last two days and rest 66 between April 21 and May 24," he said.

Mumbai now accounts for 34,018 of the total 56,948 COVID-19 cases and 1,097 fatalities.

A total of 964 patients were discharged after recovery, taking the number of such cases to 17,918, the official said.

With this, the number of active cases has gone up to 37,125.

In some good news, while the number of the discharged people is increasing, the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases also improved to 14.7 days from 11.5 in the last week.

"The improved doubling rate means we are succeeding in containing the spread of the coronavirus," he said.

"Of the total 32,42,160 tests conducted so far in the country, 12.4 per cent tests have been conducted in Maharashtra," he said, adding that the per million testing in the state is 3,142 as against the national average of 2,363.

The official said that the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra stands at 31.5 per cent.

Of the total 105 fresh deaths, 32 were reported from Mumbai, 16 from Thane, 10 from Jalgaon, nine from Pune, seven each from Navi Mumbai and Raigad, six from Aloka, four from Aurangabad, three each from Nashik and Solapur, two from Satara, one each from Ahmednagar, Nagpur, Nandurbar, Panvel and Vasai Virar.

One person from Gujarat also died, he said.

The worst-hit Thane division, which includes Mumbai and surrounding satellite towns, has reported 43,466 cases and 1,290 deaths.

Pune city, which is also worst-hit by virus pandemic, has reported 5,830 cases and 276 fatalities so far.

The number of cases and deaths in Pune division are 7,688 and 350, respectively, he said.

The Nashik division has reported 1,765 cases and 121 deaths so far.

Kolhapur division has 651 cases and seven deaths while Aurangabad has 1,572 cases and 58 deaths, the official said.

The Latur division reported 284 cases and eight deaths so far while the Akola division has recorded 857 cases and 40 deaths.

There are 612 cases and ten deaths in Nagpur division, he said, adding that 53 people from other states are receiving treatment in Maharashtra for COVID-19.

The virus has claimed lives of 13 persons from other states, he said.

The state has conducted 4,03,976 tests so far of which 56,948 samples tested positive while the rest returned negative.

The number of containment zones is 2,684 in the state.

Currently 5,82,701 people are in home quarantine and 37,761 in institutional quarantine, he said.

Maharashtra COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 56,948, new cases 2,190 deaths 1,897, discharged 17,918, active cases 37,125, people tested so far 4,03,976.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Maharashtra Coronavirus Mumbai Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'50% of people in India could be COVID infected by December'
A medic takes samples from an Indian national arriving from Myanmar at Anna International Airport during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
Why can’t private hospitals give free treatment, SC asks government
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Returning home after 2 months: Flyers share experience at airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Final Operation Clearences for Tejas during the induction ceremony at Sulur air base at the outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Indigenous Tejas fighter jets put on air show as second squadron gets inducted into Indian Air Force
Section 377 of the IPC which made homosexuality a punishable offence in the country was decriminalised by the Supreme Court of India on September 6, 2018. Not much has changed since then, the stigma towards same-sex love remains unchallenged and the India
7 years of 'Mumbai Police': When Prithviraj-Rosshan Andrrews combo made Indian cinema's first gay hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp