STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Now living in MP and violating home quarantine will cost you Rs 2,000

While the returnees are being quarantined in the buildings of government institutions, many are kept in quarantine at their home.

Published: 28th May 2020 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2020 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

sanitation worker, coronavirus

A sanitation worker sprays disinfectant near a private hospital. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By IANS

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh Health Department has decided to impose a fine of Rs 2,000 on first-time violaters of home quarantine norms in order to check further spread of the Coronavirus in the state.

A large number of people, including migrant labourers from outside the state, have been returning home, all have been put under quarantine -- a large number of them who are in home quarantine, instead of institutionalised ones -- have been found to breach protocol

This could further increase the already surging number of cases of the pandemic in the state that has so far reported over 7,000 cases.

CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES

State Health Commissioner Faiz Ahmad Kidwai on Wednesday directed all district magistrates to seek the consent of all those who have been home quarantined. Those who violate the home quarantine for the first time will be fined Rs 2,000. If found violating again, they will be sent to the quarantine centre immediately.

While the returnees are being quarantined in the buildings of government institutions, many are kept in quarantine at their home. People not following the guidelines of home quarantine increase the possibility of spread of infection.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 lockdown COVID 19
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'50% of people in India could be COVID infected by December'
A medic takes samples from an Indian national arriving from Myanmar at Anna International Airport during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
Why can’t private hospitals give free treatment, SC asks government
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Returning home after 2 months: Flyers share experience at airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Final Operation Clearences for Tejas during the induction ceremony at Sulur air base at the outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Indigenous Tejas fighter jets put on air show as second squadron gets inducted into Indian Air Force
Section 377 of the IPC which made homosexuality a punishable offence in the country was decriminalised by the Supreme Court of India on September 6, 2018. Not much has changed since then, the stigma towards same-sex love remains unchallenged and the India
7 years of 'Mumbai Police': When Prithviraj-Rosshan Andrrews combo made Indian cinema's first gay hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp