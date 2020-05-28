STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Nursing staff at Jodhpur AIIMS protest denial of treatment to wife of colleague

The nursing staff of the institution had last week submitted a memorandum to the director of AIIMS demanding an inquiry into the matter and stern action against the doctor.

Published: 28th May 2020 01:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2020 01:27 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus testing

For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

JODHPUR: The nursing staff of the AIIMS Jodhpur has been sporting black armbands to protest the alleged denial of treatment to the pregnant wife of a senior nursing officer at the hospital as they hailed from a coronavirus hotspot zone in the city.

The nursing staff of the institution had last week submitted a memorandum to the director of AIIMS demanding an inquiry into the matter and stern action against the doctor, who allegedly refused treatment.

"It has been a week since we had submitted a memorandum to the administration for action, but no action has yet been taken. All of us have been working with black straps around our arms", said the Secretary of Nursing Officers' Welfare Association of AIIMS, Gulab Choudhary.

Superintendent of AIIMS, Arvind Sinha, said that they have received the complaint and have been looking into it.

"We have received their complaint and have been looking into it. It was nothing but a matter of miscommunication", said Sinha.

Senior Nursing officer of AIIMS, Naresh Kumar Swami, had taken his 11 weeks pregnant wife to the emergency department of AIIMS on May 17.

"My wife had been profusely bleeding. So being an employee of AIIMS, I rushed my wife to the emergency. But the doctor from the gynaecology department refused to take her for treatment after learning that we live in the corona hotspot zone of the city", he alleged.

Swami said that he pleaded with the doctor to attend to his wife, but citing COVID-19 policy of the hospital, the doctor advised him to take his wife to a private facility.

"I kept rushing from one centre to other for the entire day but all in vain. Entire day and night, my wife kept suffering. Next day I managed treatment at a private hospital and took her there", said Swami.

But it was too late by then and the doctor at the hospital had to terminate the pregnancy.

Accusing the AIIMS of dereliction of duty in the name of COVID Policy, Swami said that "had his wife been provided timely treatment, the child could have been saved".

"If this is the treatment of the institution with its own staff, what seriousness could be expected from them for a common outside patient", he said.

In their memorandum, the association has demanded an explicit policy so that such incidents do not take place.

"This is not for the first time. Many such incidents have happened earlier also but no action has been taken by the hospital administration", alleged Choudhary.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jodhpur AIIMS Coronavirus COVID-19 Corona Warrior
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'50% of people in India could be COVID infected by December'
A medic takes samples from an Indian national arriving from Myanmar at Anna International Airport during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
Why can’t private hospitals give free treatment, SC asks government
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Returning home after 2 months: Flyers share experience at airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Final Operation Clearences for Tejas during the induction ceremony at Sulur air base at the outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Indigenous Tejas fighter jets put on air show as second squadron gets inducted into Indian Air Force
Section 377 of the IPC which made homosexuality a punishable offence in the country was decriminalised by the Supreme Court of India on September 6, 2018. Not much has changed since then, the stigma towards same-sex love remains unchallenged and the India
7 years of 'Mumbai Police': When Prithviraj-Rosshan Andrrews combo made Indian cinema's first gay hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp