Only 2G mobile internet services across Jammu and Kashmir to continue till June 17

By ANI

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir administration informed that internet access across the Union Territory with internet speed restricted to 2G only and internet connectivity with Mac-binding will continue till June 17.

"The directions to remain in force unless modified earlier," the administration stated.

Earlier, 2G mobile internet services were restored in Srinagar after they were snapped on May 19 due to a gunfight in Nawa Kadal area of old Srinagar city.

Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Junaid Ashraf Khan, son of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chairman Mohammed Ashraf Khan, was among the two terrorists killed in the encounter with security forces at Nawa Kadal.