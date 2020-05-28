STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 100 doctors tested COVID-19 positive in Ahmedabad in last 2 months

'Those who tested positive included senior doctors. A former dean of the B J Medical College had also tested coronavirus positive,' Saini said.

Published: 28th May 2020 08:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2020 08:25 PM   |  A+A-

Doctors sit outside a hospital in Bengaluru to screen patients.

For representational purpose. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Over 100 doctors have tested COVID-19 positive in Ahmedabad city in the last two months, an office-bearer of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) in Gujarat said on Thursday.

While many of them were already given discharge following their recovery, some others are still undergoing treatment, secretary of IMA-Gujarat, Dr Kamlesh Saini, said.

A renowned orthopaedic surgeon from the city has succumbed to the viral infection, he said.

"Those who tested positive included senior doctors. A former dean of the B J Medical College had also tested coronavirus positive," Saini said.

"The number of infected doctors could be more than 100 because many of them have not come forward and informed the association about their infection," he added.

Several doctors attached to the civic-body run hospitals also tested positive during this period and around 10 of them are currently undergoing treatment, an official of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) said.

Apart from doctors many other frontline COVID-19 warriors like policemen, heath department staff, the government staff involved in distribution of ration to poor, and teachers have also tested coronavirus positive.

The coronavirus tally in Ahmedabad district had crossed the 11,000-mark on Wednesday, while the death toll had gone up to 764.

Ahmedabad COVID 19 Coronavirus Gujarat
