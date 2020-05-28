Ranchi diary

Mukesh Ranjan By

Jharkhand HC becomes paperless

The Jharkhand High Court is now among some of the high courts that have joined the paperless concept of e-court project. An e-court is a paperless court in which all proceedings take place in a digital format. A division bench of Chief Justice Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad convened and disposed of two matters through video conference on the first day of the ‘paperless court’. This will help lawyers and litigants since the high court is allowing online filing of cases.

Jharkhand stresses on immunity boosting

The Hemant Soren government is mainly focusing on boosting the immunity of the people currently lodged in quarantine centres by serving them nutritious food amid a surge in covid cases following the return of migrants to Jharkhand. The district administration is keeping a close eye and regular monitoring of quarantine centres is being done. Officials said quarantined people are being served watermelon, eggs, banana along with adequate quantity of pulses and other diets required to boost their immunity. This, they said, will boost their chances of recovery. In the coming days, Ayurvedic decoction will also be made available to all the labourers and other people in covid care centres and quarantine centres and all the government and non-government offices in districts.

JHALSA launches 3 welfare schemes

To help underprivileged and needy people, the Jharkhand State Legal Services Authority (JHALSA) has launched three welfare schemes. Of these, ‘Shramev Vandate’ is started to facilitate the return of migrant workers, ‘Manavta’ is about providing shelter, food, medicine, counselling and other assistance and ‘Kartavya’ will cater to jail inmates and their kin. While launching these schemes, Jharkhand HC Chief Justice Ravi Ranjan said a civilisation is not judged by its strength in science, commerce and technology, but by the way it treats children, women, widow, disabled and the elderly.

Creating awareness through folk artists

Bharatiya Lok Kalyan Sansthan (BLKS), a group of 70 folk artists, is playing an important role in creating awareness among rural population and dispelling stigma fuelled by myths surrounding covid through their songs, short drama and puppet shows in tribal and regional languages. These events are accessible via social media. These people are not only entertaining public at this time of crisis but also telling them about various ways to prevent the virus from spreading.

