STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ranchi diary

The Jharkhand High Court is now among some of the high courts that have joined the paperless concept of e-court project.

Published: 28th May 2020 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2020 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

Jharkhand HC becomes paperless
The Jharkhand High Court is now among some of the high courts that have joined the paperless concept of e-court project. An e-court is a paperless court in which all proceedings take place in a digital format. A division bench of Chief Justice Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad convened and disposed of two matters through video conference on the first day of the ‘paperless court’. This will help lawyers and litigants since the high court is allowing online filing of cases.

Jharkhand stresses on immunity boosting
The Hemant Soren government is mainly focusing on boosting the immunity of the people currently lodged in quarantine centres by serving them nutritious food amid a surge in covid cases following the return of migrants to Jharkhand. The district administration is keeping a close eye and regular monitoring of quarantine centres is  being done. Officials said quarantined people are being served watermelon, eggs, banana along with adequate quantity of pulses and other diets required to boost their immunity. This, they said, will boost their chances of recovery. In the coming days, Ayurvedic decoction will also be made available to all the labourers and other people in covid care centres and quarantine centres and all the government and non-government offices in districts.

JHALSA launches 3 welfare schemes
To help underprivileged and needy people, the Jharkhand State Legal Services Authority (JHALSA) has launched three welfare schemes. Of these, ‘Shramev Vandate’ is started to facilitate the return of migrant workers, ‘Manavta’ is about providing shelter, food, medicine, counselling and other assistance and ‘Kartavya’ will cater to jail inmates and their kin. While launching these schemes, Jharkhand HC Chief Justice Ravi Ranjan said a civilisation is not judged by its strength in science, commerce and technology, but by the way it treats children, women, widow, disabled and the elderly.

Creating awareness through folk artists
Bharatiya Lok Kalyan Sansthan (BLKS), a group of 70 folk artists, is playing an important role in creating awareness among rural population and dispelling stigma fuelled by myths surrounding covid through their songs, short drama and puppet shows in tribal and regional languages. These events are accessible via social media. These people are not only entertaining public at this time of crisis but also telling them about various ways to prevent the virus from spreading.

Mukesh Ranjan
Our correspondent in Jharkhand
mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'50% of people in India could be COVID infected by December'
A medic takes samples from an Indian national arriving from Myanmar at Anna International Airport during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
Why can’t private hospitals give free treatment, SC asks government
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Returning home after 2 months: Flyers share experience at airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Final Operation Clearences for Tejas during the induction ceremony at Sulur air base at the outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Indigenous Tejas fighter jets put on air show as second squadron gets inducted into Indian Air Force
Section 377 of the IPC which made homosexuality a punishable offence in the country was decriminalised by the Supreme Court of India on September 6, 2018. Not much has changed since then, the stigma towards same-sex love remains unchallenged and the India
7 years of 'Mumbai Police': When Prithviraj-Rosshan Andrrews combo made Indian cinema's first gay hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp