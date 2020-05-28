See their plight: Sonia Gandhi demands Centre to give migrants Rs 7,500 for next six months

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Accusing the Narendra Modi government of not listening to the plight of the migrant workers, Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi on Thursday demanded from the government to provide Rs 7,500 to every needy of the country for next six months.

Speaking in the Congress' 'SpeakUp' campaign to take the voice of poor, migrants, small businesses and the middle class to the central government, Sonia Gandhi said, "In the last two months the lockdown to combat the spread of novel coronavirus, has created a huge problem of economic crisis."

"For the first time after independence, people have seen the pain and plight of the migrant workers travelling back bare foot. Their pain and plight was heard by the entire nation but not by the government," she said.

She further said that crores of jobs have been lost, many factories shut, farmers facing issues in selling crops but the government could not assess it.



The Congress leader, who is also the Lok Sabha MP from Rae Bareli, said, "Since day one, all Congress leaders, economists and people from the civil society urged the government that it is time to heal the wounds of the people. But the government is not ready to understand or help the people." she said.

"Thus Congress has decided to raise the voice of the people. We request the central government to give relief to the needy people and provide every family Rs 7,500 for six months. And instantly provide Rs 10,000 into their bank accounts," Sonia Gandhi said.

She also asked the government to arrange for the free and safe travel for the stranded migrant workers and also arrange for their employment.



"Increase employment days to 200 under MGNREGA so that they can get jobs in their villages," she said, adding that the government also needs to help the small and medium scale industries in these tough times so that crores of jobs are saved.

She further said that through social media, the Congress leaders, workers, activists are raising this demand once again. She also urged the people to participate in the campaign and raise the issues being faced by the people.