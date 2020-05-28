STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Tejashwi offers Rs 5 lakh for kids of woman who died on train, officials promise help

Tejashwi also said all expenses for the education of Khatoon's children would be met and a job would be provided in Katihar to their closest family member

Published: 28th May 2020 08:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2020 08:49 PM   |  A+A-

The toddler is seen pulling the shroud covering his mother

The toddler is seen pulling the shroud covering his mother. ( Videograb)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: The leader of the opposition in Bihar Tejashwi Yadav announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for both the children of Avreena Khatoon, 35, who died while returning from Ahmedabad by a Shramik special train to Muzaffarpur on Monday.

Living with her parents as a divorcee at Marandangi village under the Maheshpur Panchayat in Katihar, Khatoon raised her children Mohamed Arman, 4, and 15-month-old Rahmat.

She was married to a man of UP five years ago as per Islamic law by her father Mohamed Mir Islam who is eking out a livelihood by working in the fields.

Faced with poverty, she had gone to Ahmedabad with her sister Kohinoor Khatoon, whose husband Mohamed Wazir Alam had been working as a mason, to work in a small scale factory.

When the lockdown was imposed and Wazir Alam lost his job, they decided to return to Katihar by a Shramik special train.

The body of Khatoon was buried on May 26 at her parental village and both her children are being taken care of by her parents.

When the video of Khatoon's child pulling a cloth from her dead body went viral, Tejashwi took cognizance and announced the assistance on Twitter.

He also said all expenses for the education of Khatoon's children would be met and a job would be provided in Katihar to their closest family member.

Katihar DM Kawal Tanuj told The New Indian Express, "A team was sent by the district administration today, comprising Child Welfare Committee Members, Assistant Director (Child Protection) and Child Protection Officer, to the house of the deceased's parents."

The Katihar district administration has issued a sanction order under "Sponsorship and Foster Care Scheme" for both the kids.

"Under this scheme, Rs 2000 for each kid shall be transferred every month in the account of the guardians (grandparents). The first installment of Rs 4000 shall be transferred tomorrow itself," the Katihar DM said.

He also stated that the administration has coordinated with a children's home in Begusarai called "Children's Village".

"We have asked the grandparents to get the kids admitted to the Children's Village, Begusarai. However, they are unwilling as of now," he said.

The two kids have been enrolled in an anganwadi centre in Maheshpur panchayat in Azamnagar block. Nutrition supplements for this month have been provided to the guardians of the two kids including rice, pulses, soyabean, jaggery and milk.

"This will be provided each month and all possible help under any existing scheme shall be ensured," he said.

Meanwhile, a lawyer in New Delhi filed a complaint in the national human rights commission on the basis of the viral video in which Khatoon's child was seen pulling a cloth put on her dead body.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tejashawi Yadav Katihar Muzaffarpur railway station Migrant crisis
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'50% of people in India could be COVID infected by December'
A medic takes samples from an Indian national arriving from Myanmar at Anna International Airport during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
Why can’t private hospitals give free treatment, SC asks government
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Returning home after 2 months: Flyers share experience at airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Final Operation Clearences for Tejas during the induction ceremony at Sulur air base at the outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Indigenous Tejas fighter jets put on air show as second squadron gets inducted into Indian Air Force
Section 377 of the IPC which made homosexuality a punishable offence in the country was decriminalised by the Supreme Court of India on September 6, 2018. Not much has changed since then, the stigma towards same-sex love remains unchallenged and the India
7 years of 'Mumbai Police': When Prithviraj-Rosshan Andrrews combo made Indian cinema's first gay hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp