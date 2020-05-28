STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
They aren't worried about plight of migrant workers: Mayawati hits out at Centre, State govts

Mayawati said that migrant workers cannot be blamed for a surge in COVID-19 cases as the Central and state governments have failed them on every front.

BSP supremo Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Thursday said that the Centre and State governments are not worried about the plight of migrant workers in the country.

"The way the plight of migrant workers amid the lockdown and in order to return home, has been exposed to everyone through media, it re-establishes that the Central and State Governments are not worried about them at all. This is extremely sad," Mayawati said on Twitter (translated from Hindi).

"On the 65th day of lockdown today, it's is a relief that courts have started questioning the Central and State Governments regarding the treatment of COVID-19, the deterioration of government hospitals, negligence of private hospitals and increasing plight and deaths of migrant labourers," she added.

Earlier on Sunday, Mayawati said that migrant workers cannot be blamed for a surge in COVID-19 cases as the Central and state governments have failed them on every front due to their "inefficiency" to tackle the coronavirus crisis.

She had earlier also urged Centre and state governments to provide financial support and stable employment to migrant workers in order to make them "self-reliant" amid COVID-19 pandemic. 

