Two killed in exchange of fire between rival groups in Uttar Pradesh

By PTI

KANPUR: Two persons were killed and one was injured in an exchange of fire between two rival groups in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Thursday, police said.

Five people have been arrested in connection with the incident, they said.

Superintendent of Police, Kanpur Dehat, Anurag Vats said Manoj Chauhan and Saida Khan had together taken sand mines on lease but later fell apart due to monetary and mining area dispute.

During the exchange of fire, one Gyanendra Singh Chauhan (40), who was shot thrice on the face and neck, died on the spot.

One Gulrez (45), who was also shot several times, was taken to the district hospital where he was declared dead, he said.

The injured has been identified as Deepak Singh, the police said.

Efforts are being made to make arrest all those whose names have surfaced during the preliminary probe, ASP Anup Kumar said.

Inspector General (Kanpur range) Mohit Agarwal inspected the crime scene and issued necessary directives to the district police officials.