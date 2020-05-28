STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two Thane corporators test positive for COVID-19

Migrant workers and homeless people rest at a temporary camp set up on the premises of a stadium during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Thane

Migrant workers and homeless people rest at a temporary camp set up on the premises of a stadium during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Thane.

By PTI

THANE: Two corporators from the Thane Municipal Corporation were among 393 persons who tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Thursday.

With the addition of 393 fresh cases in the district on Wednesday, the COVID-19 tally in the region has reached 6,690, he said.

According to the report released by the administration late on Wednesday night, the district also recorded 17 deaths that took the death toll to 207.

At least 156 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Thane city alone, which included two corporators of the Thane Municipal Corporation who tested positive for the deadly infection on Wednesday, the official said.

Meanwhile, as many as 79 persons, including a 15- month-old baby girl, tested positive for the infection in Navi Mumbai, a report stated.

While coronavirus cases in Bhiwandi crossed the 100- mark, Thane Rural has recorded over 300 cases.

According to reports, of the 6,690 cases in Thane district, 2,914 patients had recovered from the infection, while 207 persons had died.

The district now has 3,569 active cases, it stated.

