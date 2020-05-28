STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP CM Yogi Adityanath sets up disaster relief team for locust attack

The team will survey various districts where locust presence has been found and will take remedial measures for the same.

Published: 28th May 2020 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2020 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has set up a Disaster Relief Team, headed by the Deputy Director, Agriculture Directorate, to deal with locust attacks in various parts of the state.

The team will survey various districts where locust presence has been found and will take remedial measures for the same.

The state government has also set up a control room to coordinate with various districts on the issue.

According to a government spokesman, district level committees are also being set up for the purpose under the chairmanship of the Chief Development Officer (CDO). The District Agriculture Officer and Deputy Agriculture Director will be members of the committee.

Principal Secretary, Agriculture Devesh Chaturvedi, in his letter on Wednesday, has already directed all District Magistrates, particularly those in eastern Uttar Pradesh, to remain on high alert for the movement of locusts.

Doctor Navin Kumar Singh of the Krishi Vigyan Kendra said that locust movement is determined by the direction of the wind.

"Locusts have entered Uttar Pradesh from Jhansi in Bundelkhand region after devouring green crops in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. The locust movement usually takes place late evening and they eat up the crops at night before moving out the following day," he said.

District Magistrates of districts on the Uttar Pradesh-Madhya Pradesh border, in particular, have been asked to remain vigilant and prepared for the locust attacks since the swarm has already made it presence felt in the Jhansi district.

Farmers have been asked to spray pesticides in their farmlands and also play loud music since locusts are said to turn away if they hear loud music.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Locust Locust Attack Yogi Adityanath
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'50% of people in India could be COVID infected by December'
A medic takes samples from an Indian national arriving from Myanmar at Anna International Airport during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
Why can’t private hospitals give free treatment, SC asks government
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Returning home after 2 months: Flyers share experience at airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Final Operation Clearences for Tejas during the induction ceremony at Sulur air base at the outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Indigenous Tejas fighter jets put on air show as second squadron gets inducted into Indian Air Force
Section 377 of the IPC which made homosexuality a punishable offence in the country was decriminalised by the Supreme Court of India on September 6, 2018. Not much has changed since then, the stigma towards same-sex love remains unchallenged and the India
7 years of 'Mumbai Police': When Prithviraj-Rosshan Andrrews combo made Indian cinema's first gay hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp