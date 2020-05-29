STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam seeks Centre's help after gas leakage at oil well

The CMD of OIL, and the chairman of Assam Pollution Control Board Y Suryanarayana would visit the affected area on Saturday to take stock of the situation and plan remedial measures.

Published: 29th May 2020 08:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2020 08:52 PM   |  A+A-

Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Assam government on Friday sought Centre’s help as natural gas continued to gush out following a blast at the Oil India Limited’s (OIL) Baghjan BGR Oil Well No.5 in Tinsukia district on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal called up Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and apprised him of the incident. After he urged Pradhan to take immediate remedial measures to assuage the situation, the Union Minister assured all help.

Sonowal also discussed the situation with the CMD of OIL, Sushil Chandra Mishra, over phone. He urged Mishra to take immediate steps to ensure the safety of public health in the vicinity while stopping gas leakage to prevent any further damage.

Mishra and the chairman of Assam Pollution Control Board Y Suryanarayana would visit the affected area on Saturday to take stock of the situation and plan remedial measures.

Following the gas leakage, some 4,000 people living in nearby villages were evacuated to a safer place where they were lodged at a relief camp. The incident affected the aquatic animals, including the endangered Gangetic dolphins, at river Dibru and the wildlife in Dibru Saikhowa National Park.

According to reports, the gas continued to emanate at the site even as the OIL was trying to bring the situation under control.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Assam gas leak Assam oil well gas leak
Coronavirus
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Haircuts and pedicures were popular services at Scent Salons on Lavelle Road , Vinod Kumar T
This is how getting a haircut post COVID-19 lockdown looks like
Southern Railway headquarters
Southern Railways headquarters in Chennai shut as staff tests positive for COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp