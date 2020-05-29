STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Big TN surge in infection of air passengers

The five found infected in Salem had arrived by the same TruJet flight from Chennai on Wednesday. Their positive swab test report came on Thursday.

Published: 29th May 2020 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2020 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

A man sprays disinfectant near the exit terminal of Chennai Airport | ashwin prasath

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/BENGALURU/COIMBATORE: At least 22 air passengers have tested positive for Covid-19 since Monday when domestic flight operations resumed, 17 of them in Tamil Nadu alone on Thursday. There were nine cases at the Coimbatore airport, Salem had five and Madurai three.

With the case count going up, states like Goa and Karnataka have already taken countermeasures. While Goa decided to compulsorily test all arrivals unless they were able to produce a negative test certificate, Karnataka requested the Centre to reduce the number of flights from high viral load states like Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh.

Of the nine cases of infection at the Coimbatore International Airport, five hailed from Tiruchy, two from Namakkal and one each from Coimbatore and Erode. Since they had flown in from Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai on Wednesday, officials said the cases would be added to the originating city’s tally. All nine have been sent to their native districts for treatment.

The five found infected in Salem had arrived by the same TruJet flight from Chennai on Wednesday. Their positive swab test report came on Thursday.

Of the three cases reported at the Madurai airport, two had arrived from Delhi on separate flights and one from Bengaluru on Wednesday. They are now in institutional quarantine.

Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said the decision to restrict flights was taken after noticing that travellers from five states were the highest contributors to the spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in Karnataka.

