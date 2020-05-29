STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Clear demarcation of containment zones must'

The Centre is seemingly gearing up for intense micro-management, with clear demarcation of containment zones, which could free up maximum areas for regulated economic activities.

A containment zone being sanitised by corporation workers (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the unveiling of the next phase of actions to contain the Covid pandemic, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Thursday held deliberations with administrators of 13 worst affected cities which account for 70 per cent case-load in India. The Centre is seemingly gearing up for intense micro-management, with clear demarcation of containment zones, which could free up maximum areas for regulated economic activities.

The meeting was held with municipal commissioners, district magistrates of 13 Covid hit cities, and also chief secretaries of all states and Union Territories concerned. “These 13 cities are considered to be the worst affected locations and constitute about 70 per cent of the positive cases in the country. The 13 focus cities are Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi/New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Thane, Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata/Howrah, Indore, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Chengalpattu and Thiruvallur,” a government statement said.

Gauba sought clear demarcation of the containment zones by earmarking perimeters specifically under the restricted areas with the help of the technical and “big data” inputs, sources said. “Municipal corporations can decide if residential colonies, mohallas, municipal wards or police-station areas, municipal zones, towns can be designated as containment zones, as required,” said the statement.

“Containment zones are to be geographically defined based on factors like mapping of cases, contacts and their geographical dispersion to zero in on a well-defined perimeter for enforcing the strict protocol of lockdown,” the government said in its order to states and UTs.

