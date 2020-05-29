STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Directions issued to provide PPE kits to civic body staff at cremation sites

Officials have been told to look into the feasibility of having a separate block to conduct cremation with wood, the joint statement said.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Directions have been issued to provide personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to civic staff working at cremation sites, authorities said on Thursday.

The heads of the standing committees of Delhi's three municipal corporations -- NDMC, SDMC, EDMC -- in a joint statement said, in view of the coronavirus pandemic, instructions have been issued to streamline arrangements at crematoria and burial sites.

NDMC panel chief Jai Prakash, SDMC standing committee chairman Bhupender Gupta and EDMC panel head Sandeep Kapoor held a meeting on Thursday to discuss ways to combat the coronavirus outbreak, officials said.

Directions have been issued to provide personal protection equipment (PPE) kits to civic staff working at cremation ghats, it said.

It should also be found out whether or not infection spread through ashes left over from cremation, the statement said.

The three civic leaders also sought CNG-based incinerators at various cremation sites so that staff do not come in contact with bodies of coronavirus victims.

