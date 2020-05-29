STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: RTI plea seeks to know amount spent on equipment purchase; Health Ministry refuses info

The RTI Act has a mandatory provision under Section 4 calling for proactive disclosure of information related to larger public interest by the government.

Published: 29th May 2020 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2020 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

Right to Information, RTI

The RTI Act has a mandatory provision under Section 4 calling for proactive disclosure of information related to larger public interest by the government.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Union Health Ministry has refused to share the amount of money spent on equipment purchase to handle the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, stating that such data does not come under the definition of "information" to be provided under the Right to Information Act.

According to Section 2(f) of the RTI Act, "information" which can be accessed by a citizen under the transparency law means "any material in any form, including records, documents, memos, e-mails, opinions, advices, press releases, circulars, orders, logbooks, contracts, reports, papers, samples, models, data material held in any electronic form and information relating to any private body which can be accessed by a public authority under any other law for the time being in force."

Mumbai-based RTI activist Anil Galgali had filed an online application on the central government's portal seeking to know steps taken by it to control the spread of COVID-19, name of equipment and material purchased for the purpose and the amount spent on them.

The application was allotted to a Central Public Information Officer in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 LIVE

After 22 days of filing the RTI application, Galgali received a response stating that the CPIO deals with matters related to HLL Lifecare Limited, a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

"The Central Public Information Officer is not required to furnish information which requires drawing of inteference and/or making of assumption, or to interpret information, or to solve the problem raised by the applicant, or to furnish replies to hypothetical questions. The Information sought does not come under the definition of information as defined in Section 2(f) of RTI Act, 2005. The CPIO has no specific information to provide (sic)," it said.

According to the RTI Act, if the information is not held by a CPIO, the officer should transfer it under Section 6(3) to his colleague who is supposed to have it within five days of receiving the plea.

Galgali said it was an "unprofessional" approach on the part of the CPIO.

And if it was so, why it took 22 days to deny the information, he asked.

"It should not only be furnished through RTI, but all the financial details be uploaded on its website, so that no one need to file an RTI to (know) about the expenses," Galgali said.

The RTI Act has a mandatory provision under Section 4 calling for proactive disclosure of information related to larger public interest by the government.

The number of COVID-19 cases in India has climbed to 1,65,799, making it the world's ninth worst-hit country by the coronavirus pandemic.

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 4,706 in the country on Friday, the Health Ministry said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates  RTI Right to Information Act Right to Information RTI Act
Coronavirus
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Haircuts and pedicures were popular services at Scent Salons on Lavelle Road , Vinod Kumar T
This is how getting a haircut post COVID-19 lockdown looks like
Southern Railway headquarters
Southern Railways headquarters in Chennai shut as staff tests positive for COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Demonstrators gather Thursday, May 28, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests over the death of George Floyd, the black man who died in police custody broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night.
US condemns death of George Floyd, violent protests continue across the country
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp