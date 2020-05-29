STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

DD News shifts operations to Khelgaon after employee tests positive for COVID-19 posthumously

The Congress said it was saddened over the death of the DD News staffer and urged the government to announce relief for the family of the deceased.

Published: 29th May 2020 07:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2020 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus testing

For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Doordarshan News has shifted its operations from Mandi House to its studio in Khelgaon after a video journalist employed with it tested positive for coronavirus following his death, officials said on Friday.

According to his family, the 53-year-old video journalist had last gone to work on May 21 and after he returned home, he started feeling uneasy and took leave.

According to his elder brother, he did not have coronavirus symptoms but had ''mild breathing difficulty''.

On May 25, when he felt unwell, he consulted his family doctor who advised him against getting tested for coronavirus and asked him to undergo some blood tests.

"His blood test reports were normal. But on May 27, he collapsed and died en route to the hospital. He tested positive for the virus later. The doctor suspected that he had a heat stroke," his brother told PTI.

According to an official of DD News, initially they were told that he had a heatstroke and then they learnt he had a heart attack which led to his death.

However, when they learnt that he had died due to coronavirus, the areas he may have accessed were sanitised.

"The news operations have been shifted to the Khelgaon studio from the night of May 28. The floors of the Mandi House headquarters where news operations took place are being sanitised and it will take another two-three days," the official said.

The official said that the employee used to only access the camera section.

"We have been following strict protocol and the employees are mandated to collect the equipment and leave the building. No one was allowed to loiter," the official said on condition of anonymity.

"But as a precautionary measure, all the camera section employees, around 35-40 persons, are being tested at RML and if they want, they can also undergo a test at a private lab," the official added.

The official said the employees are being called on a rotational basis and May 21 (the day the deceased employee fell unwell) was only the sixth day in the month that he had reported for work.

"We have automatic hand sanitizer machines at the entrance of the building so that people do not have to touch them and those entering the building have to undergo thermal screening," the official said.

The Congress said it was saddened over the death of the DD News staffer and urged the government to announce relief for the family of the deceased.

"Saddened with the news of the death of Doordarshan News cameraman...He became coronavirus positive while performing his duty," the Congress said on its official Twitter handle.

The government should announce a system of protection for 'corona warriors' and assistance must be provided to the aggrieved family, the party said.

"We are all with the bereaved family in this hour of grief," the Congress said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
DD News Khelgaon COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
Coronavirus
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Haircuts and pedicures were popular services at Scent Salons on Lavelle Road , Vinod Kumar T
This is how getting a haircut post COVID-19 lockdown looks like
Southern Railway headquarters
Southern Railways headquarters in Chennai shut as staff tests positive for COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp