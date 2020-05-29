Dehradun diary

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

POP ceremony at IMA to be a quiet affair

Upcoming Passing Out Parade (POP) for the summer batch at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) scheduled on June 13 will be a toned-down affair in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. For the first time ever, parents and relatives of the passing-out batch will not be in attendance to watch the ceremony. Lt Col Dagar, Public relations officer for the IMA said that the final list of cadets, which includes those from friendly foreign countries, is being prepared and the details of the reviewing officer would also be shared.

Stranded Nepalese workers sent back home

Around 1,600 Nepalese workers stranded in different parts of India were sent back to Nepal through Banbasa bridge on Monday, after two months wait. The workers were brought to Champawat’s Banbasa and Tanakpur camps in Uttarakhand roadways buses. The stranded workers were sent to their home country in 35 buses. Saraswati Dayanand, SDM Purnagiri said, “The workers were handed over to Nepalese officials. The district administration had made food and lodging arrangements for the workers as Indo-Nepal borders were closed due to the lockdown.” The development comes after talks were held regarding the same between Champawat and Kanchanpur (Nepal) district administrations. Notably, the workers had been protesting for their home-return for about a month now.

Number of job seekers under MGNREGA rises

As thousands of migrants return to Uttarakhand due to loss of jobs in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak, the number of job seekers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) has spiked in the state. According to government, more than 1.63 lakh households have demanded work till May 24. In April, the number stood around 75,000. Meanwhile, despite so many people demanding work, only around 64,000 were allotted work in May. Village pradhans said that dozens of people have approached them to get work under MNREGA. They also added that almost every migrant is seeking work but they are not able to provide.

Major Gawani first woman to get UNMGA award

Major Suman Gawani hailing from Tehri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand, has been named for the prestigious United Nations Military Gender Advocate (UNMGA) award for her contribution to the UN’s anti-sexual violence campaign. Major Gawani, the first Indian woman officer to receive the award which recognises the dedication and effort of an individual peacekeeper in promoting the principles within the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325, which pertain to women, peace and security, will be felicitated online by UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres, which is the International Day of UN Peacekeepers. She will share the award with Brazilian naval officer Carla Monteiro de Castro.

Vineet Upadhyay

Our correspondent in Dehradun

vineet.upadhyay@newindianexpress.com