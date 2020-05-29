STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Delhi records 82 deaths in 24 hours, Kejriwal govt alleges delay in reporting

Due to late reporting by the hospitals where the patients died, it appears that the deaths happened on a single day, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia explained.

Published: 29th May 2020 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2020 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In the last 24 hours, Delhi recorded 1106 new coronavirus cases. This is the second day when the positive cases have been more than 1000.

A total of 82 deaths have also been reported in Delhi during the same time - the highest so far, said Health Minister Satyendra Jain.
 
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia explained: These numbers include 69 deaths that occurred over the past 34 days. Due to late reporting by the hospitals where they died, it appears that the deaths happened on a single day.

Recovery in home isolation is being promoted by the government through various mediums, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said. “Over 80 percent of corona patients are either asymptomatic or have very mild symptoms. Such patients can recover in the comfort of their home”.

Treatment during home isolation is monitored by a team of health workers who also explain the protocols to be followed, according to the government.

To raise awareness about home isolation protocol for the Covid-19 patients, the Delhi government will release a short video in the evening on Friday which will broadcast on news channels. The video will give instructions about the self-monitoring, testing, recovery, and daily tracker along with the diet plan to follow while recovering at home.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi coronavirus Arvind Kejriwal Delhi corona death
Coronavirus
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Haircuts and pedicures were popular services at Scent Salons on Lavelle Road , Vinod Kumar T
This is how getting a haircut post COVID-19 lockdown looks like
Southern Railway headquarters
Southern Railways headquarters in Chennai shut as staff tests positive for COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Demonstrators gather Thursday, May 28, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests over the death of George Floyd, the black man who died in police custody broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night.
US condemns death of George Floyd, violent protests continue across the country
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp