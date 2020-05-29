STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Don't open state borders for now: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel urges Amit Shah

On Thursday, Shah spoke to Chief Ministers of states to get their views on the lockdown enforced to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah not to open state boundaries for now, and also stressed that states should be consulted regarding train and air services amid the COVID-19 lockdown, officials said.

The telephonic conversation between Baghel and Union Home Minister took place on Thursday.

He also appealed to the Union Home Minister to give some relaxations in the borrowing limit of States from 3 percent of GSDP to 5 percent under the economic package.

The telephonic conversations took place three days before the scheduled end of the fourth phase of the lockdown on May 31.

The lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The Centre has been consulting states before taking a decision concerning the extension of lockdown. The fourth phase of lockdown was enforced with some relaxations. 

