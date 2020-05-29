Elgar case: Activist Sudha Bharadwaj's bail plea rejected

By PTI

MUMBAI: A special court here on Friday rejected the interim bail plea filed by activist Sudha Bharadwaj, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-alleged Maoist links case.

The activist had sought temporary bail on medical grounds in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) opposed Bharadwaj's bail plea saying that she was not suffering from any life-threatening ailment.

Her condition is stable as per the medical reports, special public prosecutor Prakash Shetty said.

Bharadwaj and 10 other civil rights activists were booked under stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for allegedly having Maoist links and conspiring to overthrow the government.

They were booked initially by the Pune Police after the violence that erupted at Koregaon Bhima in the district.

According to police, the activists made inflammatory speeches and provocative statements at the Elgar Parishadmeet held in Pune on December 31, 2017, which triggered the violence the next day.

The police also said that these activists were active members of banned Maoist groups.

The case was later transferred to the NIA.