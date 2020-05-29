STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Elgar case: Activist Sudha Bharadwaj's bail plea rejected

The NIA opposed Bharadwaj's bail plea saying that she was not suffering from any life-threatening ailment.

Published: 29th May 2020 06:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2020 06:41 PM   |  A+A-

Human rights lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj

Human rights lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj (Photo | Youtube Screengrab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A special court here on Friday rejected the interim bail plea filed by activist Sudha Bharadwaj, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-alleged Maoist links case.

The activist had sought temporary bail on medical grounds in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) opposed Bharadwaj's bail plea saying that she was not suffering from any life-threatening ailment.

Her condition is stable as per the medical reports, special public prosecutor Prakash Shetty said.

Bharadwaj and 10 other civil rights activists were booked under stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for allegedly having Maoist links and conspiring to overthrow the government.

They were booked initially by the Pune Police after the violence that erupted at Koregaon Bhima in the district.

According to police, the activists made inflammatory speeches and provocative statements at the Elgar Parishadmeet held in Pune on December 31, 2017, which triggered the violence the next day.

The police also said that these activists were active members of banned Maoist groups.

The case was later transferred to the NIA.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sudha Bharadwaj Elgar case Elgar Parishad
Coronavirus
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Haircuts and pedicures were popular services at Scent Salons on Lavelle Road , Vinod Kumar T
This is how getting a haircut post COVID-19 lockdown looks like
Southern Railway headquarters
Southern Railways headquarters in Chennai shut as staff tests positive for COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Demonstrators gather Thursday, May 28, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests over the death of George Floyd, the black man who died in police custody broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night.
US condemns death of George Floyd, violent protests continue across the country
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp