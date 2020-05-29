STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

First ventilator shortage likely to occur on June 19: Pune Municipal Commissioner

Shekhar Gaikwad said that Pune Municipal Corporation has the required number of ICU beds as well as ventilators in the city. However, the doubling rate has reached 15 days.

Published: 29th May 2020 07:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2020 07:41 PM   |  A+A-

Pune Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad

Pune Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

PUNE: Pune Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad on Friday said that while there are sufficient intense care units (ICUs) and ventilators in the city, according to calculations, the first ventilator shortage is likely to occur on June 19.

"Pune Municipal Corporation has the required number of ICU beds as well as ventilators in the city. However, the doubling rate has reached 15 days. According to calculations, the first ventilator shortage is likely going to occur on June 19," Gaikwad told reporter here.

He said that the objective is to acquire more ventilators by that time. According to officials, a total number of 6,050 positive coronavirus cases have been reported in the Pune Municipal Corporation area, of which 286 people have lost their lives.

"It has been our strategy in Pune, to open 97 per cent of the city and imposed stringent restrictions on the remaining three per cent micro containment zones. It has resolved a lot of issues including unemployment, maid/servant and senior citizens," Gaikwad said

"However, this picture is going to change every 15 days when we are going for the next stage of lockdown. Like for lockdown 5.0, some zones are going to be declared green and others will be out of containment but will have some micro containment zones," he added.

Gaikwad said at least five trails for the treatment of coronavirus are being conducted.

"The largest number of cases has been in slum areas. The biggest challenge for the authorities has been that people in slums are not maintaining social distancing. It is also a trouble for them to stay in their small houses in this scorching heat," he said.

He said that it has also been a challenge for the authorities to maintain essential supplies in these areas, maintaining isolation, and hygiene of public bathrooms, etc. Gaikwad said that they are going to focus more on senior citizens, co-morbid people, and pregnant women in the future. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pune Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad ventilator shortage ICUs Coronavirus lockdown COVID-19
Coronavirus
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Haircuts and pedicures were popular services at Scent Salons on Lavelle Road , Vinod Kumar T
This is how getting a haircut post COVID-19 lockdown looks like
Southern Railway headquarters
Southern Railways headquarters in Chennai shut as staff tests positive for COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp