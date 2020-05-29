Gaffe: Red faces in MHA as whiskey photo uploaded on it's official Facebook page

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Officials at the Ministry of Home Affairs faced some anxious moments after a photograph of whiskey bottles, liquor-filled glasses and snacks was inadvertently posted on the MHA’s official Facebook page.

The photograph was among other pictures shared through a post on Thursday to highlight the relief work being done by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) at West Bengal in the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan. The other photographs showed NDRF men in orange gear removing an uprooted tree in Deulpur area of Howrah.

The post had also tagged PIB India, NDRF, DD BanglaNews and had the hashtag ‘Post Amphan Restoration’.Though the photo posted around 9 am was removed within half an hour, it became viral on social media. It was an inadvertent mistake on part of the person handling the MHA page, the official said.

“There was a mix up on personal & MHA Page or perhaps inadvertent page selection. The person handling the handle has apologised in written. The picture was removed at 9:32 am,” an MHA source said.