STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jharkhand government to airlift 60 migrant workers from Leh today

Soren has said that two flights are being operationalised to get back around 320 workers from Andamans soon as well.

Published: 29th May 2020 01:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2020 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

RANCHI: The Jharkhand government will airlift 60 stranded migrant workers from Batalik in Leh on Friday, officials from the Chief Minister's office said. These migrant labourers were working on a Border Road Organisation (BRO) project in the area.

According to the officials, the workers will be airlifted by a SpiceJet flight departing at noon today from Leh.

The migrant workers will arrive in Delhi at around 2 pm and will be flown out by an Indigo flight departing Delhi at 6 pm and reaching Ranchi 8 pm, the officials said. Upon arrival in Ranchi, the workers are most likely to be received by Chief Minister Hemant Soren at the airport.

Concerned officials of Ladakh administration and the BRO are actively supporting the effort and all 60 migrant workers have been checked, thermal screened and transported by BRO to Leh and are in a transit camp.

The Jharkhand Chief Secretary had, on May 12, written a letter to the Union Home Secretary seeking permission to allow the State government to airlift stranded workers of Jharkhand from Andamans, Ladakh and the North-eastern states at its own expense.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren had also personally written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the issue. However, officials said that no response was received from the Central government.

Soren has said that two flights are being operationalised to get back around 320 workers from Andamans soon as well.

Migrant workers had May 10 reached out to the Chief Minister on Twitter seeking assistance for their return, following which Soren had urged Ladakh administration to provide assistance.

After the resumption of commercial air operations, Soren on May 26 personally entrusted a small team to work out all operational possibilities to ensure the safe return of 60 migrants from Dumka district stuck in Gorgodoh Village, Batalik in Kargil district, Leh.

Officials said that around 3.5 to 4 lakh of the approximate 7.5 lakh registered migrant workers have already returned to the state and further efforts are being made to ensure that no one is left behind.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jharkhand Leh airlft migrant labourers Hemant Soren lockdown
Coronavirus
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Haircuts and pedicures were popular services at Scent Salons on Lavelle Road , Vinod Kumar T
This is how getting a haircut post COVID-19 lockdown looks like
Southern Railway headquarters
Southern Railways headquarters in Chennai shut as staff tests positive for COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Demonstrators gather Thursday, May 28, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests over the death of George Floyd, the black man who died in police custody broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night.
US condemns death of George Floyd, violent protests continue across the country
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp