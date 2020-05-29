STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lockdown woes: Bengal migrants travel with co-passenger's dead body for over 20 hours

The passengers sought help from Odisha police at two places but they were reportedly not entertained.

Published: 29th May 2020 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2020 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Migrants

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: A group of 34 stranded migrants and their families, who hired a bus to return to Bengal from Maharashtra, had to travel with the body of one of their co-passengers for over 20 hours.

According to reports, the deceased developed high fever and respiratory problem after the bus entered Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border and within an hour he died.

The passengers sought help from Odisha police at two places but they were reportedly not entertained. The policemen of the neighbouring state allegedly told the migrants to leave the state with the body immediately.

“I was sitting with my two-year-old daughter in front of the seat where the body was lying. Every single minute was like hours. Most of the time, I kept my eyes close. It was nightmarish journey,’’ said Sarmistha Bera, one of the migrants.

The group from Pingla in West Midnapore district had hired a bus to return home on Monday.

“As the bus crossed Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border, Sudarshan Mondal started suffering from high fever and respiratory problem. On seeing him gasping, we stopped near a police check-post. We informed the policemen about Sudarshan’s condition and requested them to admit him to a hospital. But the police asked us to leave immediately with ailing Sudarshan, who was a housekeeping staff of a hospital in Mumbai,” said Dibyendu Maity.

Maity said after a few minutes Sudarshan became silent.

“His body didn’t move. We realised he passed away. We spotted policemen on the road and stopped the bus. We again sought help but they, too, asked us to leave the state as soon as possible with the body of Sudarshan,’’ said Maity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Migrants Dead body migrant death
Coronavirus
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Haircuts and pedicures were popular services at Scent Salons on Lavelle Road , Vinod Kumar T
This is how getting a haircut post COVID-19 lockdown looks like
Southern Railway headquarters
Southern Railways headquarters in Chennai shut as staff tests positive for COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Demonstrators gather Thursday, May 28, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests over the death of George Floyd, the black man who died in police custody broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night.
US condemns death of George Floyd, violent protests continue across the country
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp