STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra-Centre blame game on over Shramik Specials

Over 5 lakh migrants are believed to have left by road from Maharashtra while another five lakh are awaiting their turn to return.

Published: 29th May 2020 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2020 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Piyush Goyal, uddhav thackeray

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal (Left) and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Right)

By Sudhir Suryavanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: The stand-off between Ministry of Railways and the Maharashtra government over the operation of Shramik trains has taken a political turn with the latter accusing the former of not giving enough trains and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal accusing the Uddhav Thackeray-led government of not providing passenger details.

According to Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, the state — despite having more migrant workers than neighbouring Gujarat — is getting fewer trains.According to estimates, there are 20 lakh migrant workers in Maharashtra while the number is 15 lakh in Gujarat. Government data as on May 27 show 9.73 lakh migrant workers left Maharashtra in 682 trains, while 10.15 lakh migrants took off from Gujarat in 699 trains.

Over 5 lakh migrants are believed to have left by road from Maharashtra while another five lakh are awaiting their turn to return.Goyal says his ministry is unable to operate the full quota of planned trains from Maharashtra as the state has not been providing the necessary information on time. Agreeing with the minister, railway officials say delay in obtaining details of trains and passengers derails all the planning.“It is important that all states give information on time. It helps us plan better. We are already battling congestion and poor planning in operation of trains causes more delays and more diversions,” a railway official said.

On Sunday, Goyal had tweeted, “Where is the list of 125 trains from Maharashtra? As of 2 am, received a list of only 46 trains of which five are to West Bengal and Odisha which cannot operate due to cyclone Amphan. We are notifying only 41 trains for today despite being prepared for 125.”

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik accused Goyal of playing politics over the migrant issue and Shramik trains. “From Lokmanya Tilak Terminal, the railway ministry had promised to provide 49 trains but the local railway officer is providing only 16. The migrants are desperately waiting to back to their native states. They are standing in scorching heat and spilling over road adjoining to railway stations,” Malik said.

Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat accused the Gujarat government of non-cooperation. “More than 10,000 migrants want to go back, but the government is refusing to take their own residents.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shramik Special train Piyush Goyal maharashtra government
Coronavirus
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Haircuts and pedicures were popular services at Scent Salons on Lavelle Road , Vinod Kumar T
This is how getting a haircut post COVID-19 lockdown looks like
Southern Railway headquarters
Southern Railways headquarters in Chennai shut as staff tests positive for COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Demonstrators gather Thursday, May 28, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests over the death of George Floyd, the black man who died in police custody broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night.
US condemns death of George Floyd, violent protests continue across the country
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp