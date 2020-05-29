Mizo train passengers win hearts by helping Assam flood victims

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Some stranded Mizos travelling home have won hearts after a video showed them distributing food packets to flood victims in Assam.

They were travelling by a special train from Bengaluru. One Emanuel Ralte had shared the video on Facebook and it went viral on the social media.

The netizens praised the Mizo train passengers for helping the victims, believed to be from Assam’s Goalpara district, who were displaced in the first wave of the flood and were taking shelter on railway tracks.

The video drew the attention of Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga as well.

“The following viral WhatsApp video is all about stranded Mizos on their way from Bangalore sharing their eatables along the railway track for flood-affected people on their way to #Mizoram and, it just made my day!” he tweeted along with a quote from the Bible that reads: “Owe no man anything, but to love one another”.

Mizoram has so far recorded just one COVID-19 positive case. The person, a 50-year-old man who had returned from The Netherlands ahead of the COVID-19 lockdown, has already recovered.