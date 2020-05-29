Triple murder case: Tejashwi Yadav stopped from visiting Gopalganj, supporters create ruckus

By Express News Service

PATNA: In a high voltage political drama, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was on Friday stopped by the police while leaving for Gopalganj from Patna to meet kin of victims of the Gopalganj firing incident and protest demanding the arrest of JD(U) MLA from Kuchaikote Amrendra Kumar Pandey in connection with the case.

There was heavy police deployment at the RJD leader's residence to prevent him from moving towards Gopalganj. He was accompanied by party legislator Bhai Virendra. Police said the RJD leaders had not taken the requisite travel permission from the administration to visit Gopalganj amid the lockdown.

The cops showed Yadav and former CM Rabri Devi the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, which are to be followed during the lockdown.

Heated arguments soon ensued between Yadav and the officials. "Nitish Kumar government has been exposed of protecting criminals. While it allows bicycle rally by the supporters of a criminal-turned-politician Amrendra Pandey amid the lockdown, it stops the leader of the opposition from going to Gopalganj citing lockdown", Tejashawi Yadav alleged.

"We are going to meet the kin of victims. Gopalganj is under the red zone but culprits are roaming there freely. They are stopping our MLAs and now me from going there.... this proves that they are in support of Amarinder Pandey, who is accused in the case," he added.

"If we are not allowed to go to Gopalganj to meet the kins of the victims of the triple murder case, I must be allowed to meet the Speaker of the legislative assembly. I will not budge an inch back without meeting either with the speaker or going to Gopalganj", he said adamantly.

A couple of hours later, Yadav was allowed to meet the Speaker with two other leaders over the complaint. Yadav met the speaker accompanied by state president of the party and his brother Tej Pratap Yadav and apprised him of laxity of police in arresting the accused MLA and situation. He also demanded a special session on law and order in the state assembly.

Meanwhile, a huge crowd of RJD supporters gathered outside Yadav's house throwing social distancing norms to the wind. A majority of them including many MLAs were not wearing masks. A group of RJD leaders also attempted to remove the barricades which was foiled by the cops.

Earlier, Yadav had warned that if Amrendra won't get arrested in 2 days then he will march to Gopalganj from Patna.

RJD leader JP Chaudhary was grievously injured and his parents and brother were killed after a group of five assailants opened indiscriminate fire on them at their residence in Rupanchak village of Gopalganj district here on Sunday night.

Reacting to the incident, JD-U leader Neeraj Kumar said Tejashawi Yadav is habituated to creating political nuisances by violating the rules.

"RJD is infamous for such rowdy acts on roads, violating rules and flouting laws. By creating a political drama today, Tejashawi Yadav has revived the notoriety of RJD once again in the memory of people, who had seen the jungle Raj of RJD", Kumar said.