West Bengal allows 100 per cent workforce deployment in tea gardens

The tea industry welcomed the move, which was being sought by associations and companies.

Published: 29th May 2020 10:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2020 10:48 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose.. (Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said deployment of 100 per cent workforce in tea gardens will be allowed from June 1.

Earlier, the state government had given consent for only 25 per cent deployment to allow skiffing and then 50 per cent for resumption of plucking operations in the tea gardens of north Bengal.

The tea industry welcomed the move, which was being sought by associations and companies.

"We welcome the state government's decision to allow 100 per cent workforce," secretary-general of Indian Tea Association (ITA), Arijit Raha, said.

ITA had estimated that crop loss due to the lockdown will be close to 140 million kg and revenue loss at around Rs 2,100 crore for Assam and West Bengal.

Raha said the Assam government has already allowed deployment of 100 per cent workforce.

He said it will help companies get the full second flush production, which is much in demand both in domestic and overseas markets.

ITA said the industry should now be able to recover from the production loss. The Tea Association of India (TAI) also hailed the state government's decision.

