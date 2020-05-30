STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

2022 UP polls: Akhilesh hints at poll adjustment with uncle Shivpal

Shivpal parted ways with SP  and floated Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) in October 2018.

Published: 30th May 2020 05:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2020 05:42 PM   |  A+A-

Shivpal Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav with uncle Shivpal (File Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: With an eye on 2022 UP polls, the Samajwadi Party has started getting its act together and the first evident step is apparently the unification of the first family.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, who has been at loggers head with uncle Shivpal Yadav since 2016, has now hinted at some poll adjustment with him for the next UP polls.

The signs of a thaw started emerging on the political horizon when Samajwadi Party moved to withdraw the application seeking disqualification of Shivpal as party MLA recently. However, UP Assembly speaker, Hriday Narain Dixit accepted the SP plea to withdraw its earlier letter on Thursday. After the Speaker’s move, SP chief has now dropped broad hints of a possible truce with his estranged uncle.

Akhilesh claimed that the party may make an “adjustment” with Shivpal in Jaswantnagar seat from where the latter is a sitting MLA.

Notably, Shivpal parted ways with Samajwadi Party after being humiliated by Akhilesh and floated Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) in October 2018. He had served a major dent to Yadav vote bank in 2019 Lok Sabha elections by fielding his candidates against SP which included a number of family members.

Shivpal himself had contested from Firozabad against nephew Akshay Yadav who was the sitting MP. Shivpal’s presence divided Yadav votes and Akshay had to bite the dust.

It may be noted that Samajwadi Party had moved the disqualification petition against Shivpal shortly after the Lok Sabha polls on grounds that he had abandoned the SP and launched his own party. After the Speaker allowed SP to withdraw the petition on Thursday, Shivpal welcomed the move.

However, spelling out the party’s strategy for the 2022 battle, Akhilesh claimed that the Samajwadi Party would not join hands with any major political party. He said that he might join hands with a number of smaller outfits at the local level but would not enter in any alliance.

When asked during a webinar if he would take Shivpal back into the party folds, Akhilesh said that as he was heading a separate outfit, and an adjustment could be struck with him on Jaswantnagar seat.

Talking to media persons over the withdrawal of the anti-defection petition, leader of the opposition in the state assembly and SP veteran Ram Govind Chaudhary said Shivpal was a member of the SP legislature party as on date. He refused to comment on reports of his return to the party fold.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
2022 UP polls Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav Shivpal Yadav
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp