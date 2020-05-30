Chaotic scenes at hospital in Indore as COVID-19 patients demand being discharged

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The Index Medical College Hospital – one of the private medical colleges and hospitals treating COVID-19 positive patients in Indore – witnessed chaotic scenes on Friday evening, as many Coronavirus positive patients created ruckus at the hospital, demanding their discharge from the hospital.

The agitated patients went to the extent of even holding two doctors hostage at the ward, while four postgraduate students had to escape from the ward to save selves, sources privy to the developments confided.

The hospital administration had to call the police as the situation was getting out of control.

The agitated patients alleged that they were being kept at the hospital unnecessarily, despite having recovered and no longer showing any symptoms of the killer viral infection.

“The patients who were admitted at the hospital after us have been discharged. Despite us no longer showing symptoms of the infection, we’re not being discharged. Many of us have even completed 14-15 days at the hospital, but still not being discharged despite no symptoms of the infection,” some of the agitated patients alleged.

The administrative officials at the Medical College and Hospital, however, denied the patients’ allegations. “The decision of discharging the patients isn’t taken by the hospital, instead it’s taken at the level of the nodal officer posted by the administration. The hospital only sends the nodal officer reports of patients, after which it’s the nodal officer who decides on whether to discharge patients or not,” administrative officials of the medical college and hospital said.

Reaching the hospital on the medical college-hospital’s officials’ information, the police pacified the agitated patients and even cautioned to lodge cases, if the chaotic incidents were repeated.

Meanwhile, 56 recovered patients were discharged from three hospitals in Indore on Friday, including 30 patients from Index Medical College Hospital, 25 from Choithram Hospital and one from the MRTB