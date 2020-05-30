Chhattisgarh: CAF jawan kills two colleagues amid scuffle

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: In a shocking incident a Chhattisgarh Armed Forces (CAF) jawan enraged over a reported scuffle with his colleagues opened fire at the Amdai Ghati base camp killing two on the spot in the strife-torn Narayanpur district, about 380 km south of Raipur.

“Constable Ghanshyam Kumeti of CAF 9th battalion opened fire with his AK-47 service rifle on his colleagues. Two jawans were killed and one sustained serious bullet injuries”, Mohit Garg, Narayanpur superintendent of police told the New Indian Express.

Kumeti was overpowered by others in the camp and taken into custody. “The reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained”, the officer said.

The other personnel killed were identified as Rameshwar Sahu and Bindeshvar Sahani. The injured Lachhram Premi has been airlifted to Raipur for immediate medical attention. His condition is stated to be stable.

The incident nevertheless has alarmed the armed forces deployed in the anti-Maoist operations in the conflict-ridden Bastar zone. Such incident calls for the much-needed initiative to counter the stress psychologically and alleviate feelings of distress.



BOX:Other similar incidents in the virtual war zone of Bastar:

(A) In 2012, four CRPF jawans were killed by their colleague in midnight shootout at 111 battalion in Dantewada.

(B) In 2017 a CRPF personnel opened fire at Basaguda camp in Bijapur killing three seniors and a constable.

(C) In June 2019 a Chhattisgarh Armed Forces jawan shot dead two constables of his battalion.

(D) On May 30, 2020, a CAF personnel opened fire in camp, killed two jawans