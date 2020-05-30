STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Conduct large-scale serosurveys to check population exposure to SARS CoV-2: ICMR to states

The suggested state level survey is in addition to two surveillance exercises the agency has already undertaken to test samples collected from 70 districts including 10 hotspot districts.

Published: 30th May 2020 10:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2020 10:50 PM   |  A+A-

healthcare workers, coronavirus lockdown

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Council of Medical Research, on Saturday, asked states to carry out extensive serosurveillance to estimate the population exposed to SARS CoV-2, the pathogen that causes COVID-19, using IgG ELISA antibody tests in their respective territories.

The suggested state level survey is in addition to two surveillance exercises the agency has already undertaken to test samples collected from 70 districts, including 10 hotspot districts, and some hospitals in all districts of the country.

Now, ICMR has specified nearly 17 categories of people: immuno-compromised patients, all healthcare workers, prisioners, bankers, mediapersons, people working at airports, industrial workers, staff in municipal bodies, vendors,  drivers, migrant labourers and police and security personnel among others, that should be tested to check whether they have antibodies against the virus.

An ICMR official explained that states can design their own surveys based on their own assessment and seek technical help from the agency wherever required in conducting and interpreting them.

“Since the antibody tests cost just about Rs 300 it should not be very difficult for states to carry out large scale surveys,” he told The New Indian Express.

Issuing the advisory, ICMR said that while real-time RTPCR test is considered gold standard for clinical diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2, the test is useful only when performed in the acute stage of infection.

Adding that for several viral infections, antibody tests are useful for disease detection after 5–7 days of illness, the council said that IgG antibodies generally start appearing after two weeks of the onset of infection, once the individual has recovered after the infection and last for several months.

“Therefore, the IgG test is not useful for detecting acute infection but indicates episode of SARS-CoV-2 infection in the past,” it said to the states underlining that detection of IgG antibodies is useful in serosurveys help understand the proportion of population exposed to SARS-CoV-2 infection including asymptomatic individuals and survey in high risk or vulnerable populations.

“Depending upon the level of sero-prevalence of infection, appropriate public health interventions can be planned and implemented for prevention and control of the disease. Periodic sero-surveys are useful to guide the policy makers,” the advisory added.

Scientists at ICMR-NIV had developed and validated an indigenous IgG ELISA test for antibody detection for SARS-CoV-2 which are now being produced on mass scale by at least 7 companies.

States can also choose to use other imported or locally manufactured testing kits approved for use in the country, the apex health research body said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Serosurveys Coronavirus COVID serosurvey SARS CoV 2
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp