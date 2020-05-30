STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Goa plans to bring back collector-approved travel pass system

The issue was discussed during a meeting of the MLAs and office-bearers of the ruling BJP held at the residence of the chief minister on Friday.

Published: 30th May 2020 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2020 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Goa CM Pramod Sawant. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: With Goa witnessing a huge influx of people in the last couple of days, the Pramod Sawant government is planning to go back to its previous system of issuing travel passes that require approval by authorities, in place of the self-generated e-passes introduced earlier this week, a minister has said.

As those who enter the state have to undergo the COVID-19 test, the arrival of people in large numbers is putting a strain on the medical infrastructure, he said.

The issue was discussed during a meeting of the MLAs and office-bearers of the ruling BJP held at the residence of the chief minister on Friday.

State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, who took part in the meeting, told reporters that it was discussed that travel passes need to be reintroduced in place of the self-generated e-passes.

"The state witnessed a huge inflow of people in the last few days. We need to cap the number of arrivals in the state. Once the travel pass system is introduced, the health authorities will know how many people are going to arrive on a particular day," he said.

As per the previous system, district collectors would issue travel passes to people if they wanted to enter the state.

State BJP President Sadanand Tanavade, who also attended the meeting, said the state government might revert to the earlier practice in which people had to apply for the travel passes and get approval by the authorities.

However, no decision to that effect has been taken yet, he said.

"There is a tremendous inflow of people, due to which there is a stress on COVID-19 testing infrastructure in the state," he said.

The Goa cabinet had on Wednesday made it compulsory for everyone entering the state to either get themselves tested or carry COVID-19 negative certificate.

On the same day, the chief minister had launched the self-generated e-pass system, in which those entering the state could apply online for e-pass without having to wait for the approval of authorities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Goa Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp