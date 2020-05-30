Gujarat eyes hospitals with minimum 20 beds for coronavirus fight

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat government has decided to take over 50 per cent capacity of private hospitals and clinics with minimum 20 beds under the Epidemic Diseases Act to fight the novel coronavirus outbreak.

A government resolution on this came on May 28, days after the Gujarat High Court severely reprimanded the state government for its handling of the outbreak.

As per the GR issued by the state health department, all private hospitals and clinics having a capacity of 20 or more beds have been asked to earmark 50 per cent for treatment of patients infected with coronavirus, while the rest can be used to treat people with other ailments.

The beds have to be handed over as and when the need comes up, it added. With COVID-19 cases in the state crossing the 15,000- mark, the health department said more beds were required to treat patients.